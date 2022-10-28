1 of 10
'Black Adam' (UAE cinemas): Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this film marks the debut of Dwayne Johnson as the majestic superhero ‘Black Adam’. It’s a tale of a supremely scrupulous hero who challenges a despotic king. Be warned, the macho sentimentality can overwhelm you but our beloved Rock shines in this good vs evil narrative.
'Leila's Brothers' (UAE cinemas): Iranian filmmaker Saeed Roustayi brings a compelling family drama fueled by some fierce performances from its principal cast. Actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who is known for her work with director Asghar Farhadi, plays the titular role to perfection. She’s exhausted by all that patriarchy around her and is the sole-earning member who supports her four adult brothers. Her four brothers are just not pulling their weight in this male-dominated family and the film chronicles her life and dynamics beautifully. Leila’s Brothers screened at the Cannes Film Festival and was received well. So this is your chance to watch some brilliant world cinema in the UAE.
'The Good Nurse' (Netflix): Jessica Chastain is in fierce form in this thriller inspired by true events. She plays a nurse who becomes increasingly suspicious that her colleague has something to do with a series of mysterious deaths in her hospital. Eddie Redmayne’s turn as serial killer Charlie Cullen is dark and disturbing. It’s commendable that director Tobias Lindholm relays the story via those who confronted the killer, rather than from the criminal’s point of view.
'Kumari' (UAE Cinemas): If you are in the mood for a fierce female-led thriller, then Aishwarya Lekshmi's new film 'Kumari' will be right up your street. She plays a young woman who's married to a man who lives in a village filled with eerie customs and ancient rituals. Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who's known for his versatile acting, is also a part of this supernatural mystery that's high on scares and thrills. If you love films about ancient rituals, clans, and beliefs, then this might appeal to you.
'Detective Knight: Rogue' (UAE Cinemas): Bruce Willis plays the titular role of detective James Knight who’s tasked with keeping criminals off the streets of Los Angeles. As the city prepares for Halloween, mask-wearing armed robbers are out on the prowl for new blood. They target and critically wound Knight’s partner and a battle of guns rolls out. From New York to LA, this action thriller – which is Bruce’s first of a trilogy of films – is high on action, stunts, and machismo.
'Prey For The Devil' (UAE Cinemas): With Halloween around the corner, it's only fair that we are updated on the fresh new slate of horror films. 'Prey For The Devil' as the title suggests shines the spotlight on a nun who gets ready to perform an exorcism on a devil. The stakes are high and her past gets raked up as she tries to battle the evil forces invading her life.
‘Special Delivery’ (UAE cinemas): South Korean actress Park So-dam, of ‘Parasite’ fame, stars in this thrilling new car chase movie that will have you at the edge of your seat. She plays Jang Eun, a woman whose job is transporting dangerous goods without asking any questions. However, her newest shipment brings deadly complications.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Netflix): Having a tough day at work or you are just in a lousy mood? Sweat not, cop comedy 'Brookly Nine Nine' is guaranteed to put you in a better mood with its endless wit, charm, and humour. Beloved detectives who are eccentric and funny -- Jake, Amy, Rosa, Terry, Charles (yes, OK, Hitchcock and Scully as well) and their boss Captain Raymond Holt -- are a collective hoot.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (Amazon Prime Video): This stirring series, filled with good-look and gorgeous young cast, is all about teenage love and angst during one summer. Actress Lola Tung plays Belly, a young woman who heads out on a summer vacation to her family beach house, and things get complicated when she meets her old friends and potential squeezes. It's unthreateningly entertaining and reminds you of everyone's first love and crushes, what's not to love?
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' (Amazon Prime Video): R Madhavan is in top form in this film about Nambi Narayanan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. R Madhavan and Simran, who plays his wife, makes a compelling case. Watch out for the scene where R Madhavan is falsely implicated in an espionage case and is being interrogated by the law-enforcement officer. It's simply heartbreaking.
