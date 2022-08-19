Weekend watchlist: 10 TV shows and movies to check out
'She-Hulk', 'Nna Than Case Kodu', 'Orphan: First Kill', 'Ghosts' and other recommendations
‘Stargirl’ season 2 (Starzplay): Meet your new favourite superheroine. After discovering the original Star-Spangled Kid’s gear, teenager Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) joins the Justice Society of America as Stargirl, teaming up with her stepfather Pat Dugan in his robotic exo-suit. Based on the DC Comic Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E.
‘Ghosts’ (Starzplay): Spooky and funny, this show is a perfect weekend watch. Samantha is a cheerful freelance journalist, and her husband Jay is an up-and-coming chef. They thrown caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge run-down country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast. However, the home is inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents and Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 (Starzplay): This crime drama is a prequel set in the 1990s that will chronicle the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. New episodes drop every Monday.
‘Echoes’ (Netflix): This mystery thriller is about two identical twins, Leni and Gina (played by Michelle Monaghan), who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.
‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ (UAE cinemas): Famed Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban plays a reformed thief who fights for justice when an innocent act to defend himself lands him in a legal case.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ (UAE cinemas): The prequel to 2009 horror flick ‘Orphan’ is here and looks as creepy as the original. It follows Esther’s terrifying saga right from the start. After orchestrating an escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
‘Thiruchitrambalam’ (UAE cinemas): Tamil superstar Dhanush plays protagonist Thiru aka Thiruchitrambalam, a delivery driver who lives with his father and grandfather. As he navigates his life, he ends up falling for two women.
‘She-Hulk’ (Disney+): Tatiana Maslany steps into a big new role as Jennifer Walters, a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.
‘The Killer’ (UAE cinemas): In this South Korean movie, a retired hitman agrees to take care of a teenaged girl. But when she becomes involved with unsavoury people, he has to rescue her.
‘Thirteen Lives’ (Amazon Prime Video): This movie from director Ron Howard chronicles the real-life rescue mission that is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their football coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. Entombed behind the maze, they face impossible odds but a team of world-class divers is ready to save them.
