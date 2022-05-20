1 of 10
‘The Northman’ (UAE cinemas): Featuring an all-star cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman and more, this revenge thriller from acclaimed director Robert Eggers is the perfect weekend watch. It follows the story of Prince Amleth, whose father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking and he meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow — save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
‘Dhaakad’ (UAE cinemas): Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back with a big masala entertainer this weekend. She stars as a covert intelligence operative who is assigned to take on a trafficker, played by Arjun Rampal. However, her mission forces her to delve into her dark past.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
‘The First Lady’ (STARZPLAY): Hollywood’s top actress Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson take on the roles of the complex, intelligent and dynamic first ladies of the US. The series portrays the life and family events of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Image Credit: Starzplay
4 of 10
‘Firestarter’ (UAE cinemas): Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon play a couple who are trying to hide their daughter, Charlie, from a shady agency that want to harness her power to set things on fire with her mind. As Charlie turns 11, her mysterious and dangerous ability becomes harder to control.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
‘A Perfect Pairing’ (Netflix): How about a cheesy romance for the weekend? Victoria Justice stars as a hard-driving LA wine-company executive who quits her job in order to start her own company. She flied to rural Australia to chase her first client. There she meets dashing station manager Max (Adam Demos) and they strike up a friendship.
Image Credit: Netflix
6 of 10
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (Netflix): Some people, you just can’t keep down. In this movie, Ganga (Alia Bhatt) is lured to the big city by her boyfriend with the promise of stardom only to be sold into a brothel. However, her enigmatic demeanour along with her wit and a desire to help others who’ve befallen the same fate will push her out of the skin game and make her — at least for a while — a name to contend with.
Image Credit: IMDB
7 of 10
‘Elementary’ (OSN+): In this novel take on the old Sherlock Holmes stories, Sherlock, a former drug addict, and Watson, his sober companion, embark on cases big and small — and often deadly.
Image Credit:
8 of 10
‘The Adventures of Tintin’ (Netflix): Young reporter Tintin and his dog, Snowy, find themselves enmeshed in a treasure hunt when he buys a boat that has a clue to the secret stowed away. The animation is based on Georges Remi’s classic comic strip and is sure to — now say it with me — ‘shiver me timbers’.
Image Credit: Netflix
9 of 10
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ (UAE cinemas): If you haven’t seen this dive into the Harry Potter universe, perhaps it’s time. Watch the clash between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald gain steam as muggles, witches and wizards claim sides – and a whole new world of beasties join the fray.
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
10 of 10
‘Deewaar’ (Zee 5): Similar childhoods don’t mean similar personalities. In this 1975 classic, Vijay and Ravi, brothers with great affection for one another, find themselves on opposite sides of the law, leading to clashes, emotional drama — and iconic dialogues. Watch it for a good old dose of nostalgia.
Image Credit: