‘Choose or Die’ (Netflix): It’s a simple game of choices — sit down or stand up, eat cake or drink coffee — until it’s not. In this movie, two friends come across an old video game called CURS>R, which offers real-time choices; often the picks involve something fatal for other people. But if you don’t choose, you die. As the game impinges on their reality, how will they get out of this one?
‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Netflix): Skeletons in a person’s closet tend to tumble out quite close together. In this limited series, when Parliamentary minister James Whitehouse is accused of rape, not only must the family deal with the public backlash but also of old crimes that continue to haunt.
‘Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit’ (OSN): In season 23 of the famed crime show, Chief Olivia Benson and her team continue to contend with crimes of sexual abuse. Each episode has a new story to share — making this the perfect binge-worthy weekend watch.
‘Jumper’ (Amazon Prime Video): A teenager who can use photos as a portal to roam the world is suddenly faced by enemies trying to kill him; apparently, this is an ancient battle between people like him and those sworn to destroy them.
‘Mai’ (Netflix): When a mute girl, who has been having a tough time, is run over by a truck, her mother will stop at nothing to find out why her child was killed. Suddenly, the sweet neighbourhood aunty has all the rage and scheming of a deadly assassin.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (UAE cinemas): Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the sorcerer Dr Stephen Strange in the latest movie in the Marvel franchise. He’s on a mission to help the powerful America Chavez, who is being hunted for her ability to travel through the multiverse.
‘Makal’ (UAE cinemas): Jayaram plays a dad who moves back to Kerala after many years of working in Dubai to be with his wife Juliet and their daughter Aparna. However, he has to reconnect with his child as she’s now her own person.
‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ (UAE cinemas): Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan star as a young married couple, Nazo and Shani, who have been facing fertility issues. The social drama follows them as they try to solve this touchy problem.
‘The King’s Daughter’ (UAE cinemas): Hoping to achieve immortality, King Louis XIV (played by Pierce Brosnan) captures a mermaid and steals her life force, but a discovery by his illegitimate daughter threatens to ruin the king’s plans.
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ (UAE cinemas): This is the follow-up to the 2019 feature film that follows the Crawley family as they go on a journey to the South of France to dig into the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.
