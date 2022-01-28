1 of 10
Hridayam (UAE cinemas): If you haven't had a chance to watch this Malayalam-language film which released in the UAE cinemas last week, then we suggest you book your tickets right away. Starring Mohanlal's son Pranav Lal and director Priyadarshan and actress Lisssi's daugher Kalyani Priyadarshan along with Darshana (above), this is an on-point coming-of-age drama that talks about quarter-life crisis in the most entertaining manner. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, this films is heaving with youthful escapades and young love.
Image Credit: Supplied
Atrangi Re (UAE cinemas): It's a bizarre and whacky love story to hit the big screens in the recent times. Starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, this love triangle directed by Aanand L Rai revels in being looney. South Indian actor Dhanush plays a medical student who is forced to marry a young woman in Bihar by her violence-prone family. It's a forced marriage, but the amiable Vishu ends up falling in love with his reluctant bride. But she's in love with a globe-trotting magician. But it's not always charming. Although some may say that this film trivialises mental health, 'Atrangi Re' isn't a bad film. It's outlandish and you need to commit to these unconventional protagonists to enjoy this quirky tale.
Image Credit:
Munich The Edge Of War: Set in 1938, this gripping drama documents Britain's desperate attempt to thwart Hitler's plan to attack Czechoslovakia. It's also a tale of two former friends and Oxford graduates who now work for opposing governments and some tough calls to avoid war. Starring George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, and Jeremy Irons, this thriller is a searing portrait of Germany in the 1940s.
Image Credit: IMdB
Tender Bar (Netflix): Starring Ben Affleck and directed by George Clooney, 'The Tender Bar' revolves around a kid growing up poor on Long Island from a troubled home. They aren't much of a role model, but his bibliophile uncle exposes him to a world beyond his small town. It's highly watchable drama.
Image Credit: IMdB
Gone Girl (Amazon Prime): Directed by David Fincher, this thriller is wicked and violent. Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in top forms, this thriller is a portrait of a decaying marriage and how a vengeful wife will go any lengths to make her philandering husband pay a heavy price.
Image Credit:
This Is Us (Amazon Prime): This series about the lovable and flawed Pearson family is like a comforting cup of coffee on a cold morning. Themes of heart-break, growing up in a tight-knit family, adulting, and navigating life is touched upon with some great flair. Top performances from its actors make them familiar like family to us. Actors such as Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley make this series imminently entertaining.
Image Credit:
The Bone Collector (Netflix): Starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, this thriller tracks a serial killer who leaves vile clues indicating his next kill. It shows a rather young Jolie as a cop who's brilliant at forensics and is mentored by Denzel Washington who's strapped to his bed after a terrible accident.
Image Credit: IMDB
Haseen Dillruba (Netflix): If you are in the mood for a diabolical romance and a dysfunctional married couple, then put a ring on Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's thriller. There's infidelity, drama, and some violent choices that form the spine of this crazy love story.
Image Credit: Supplied
Bhoothakalam (Simply South): This Malayalam-language thriller starring Shane Nigam and Revathy is a brilliant psychological drama with elements of horror in it. It's also a tale about a single mother who's struggling with depression and her grown-up son isn't always helpful with her anxiety. They have a rocky relationship, but the movie handles it delicately.
Image Credit: Supplied
Friends (Netflix): There are a few series that have incredible repeat value and American sitcom 'Friends' is one of them. Even if you know the dialogues and jokes by heart, there's something so comforting about this series. It's the perfect tonic for a tough week and is a comedy about six friends navigating life and love in New York with great gusto.
Image Credit: NBC