‘The 355’ (UAE cinemas): You don’t often see a high-octane action movie with four women in the lead. But barriers are broken in this star-studded spy thriller featuring top actresses Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o as they play international spies who go on a mission to save the world from a group of mercenaries.
‘Cheer’ (Netflix): Season one of this Emmy-winning show brought the real-life stories of cheerleaders to the forefront and had audiences rooting for and crying over these spirited youths. In the new season, the Navarro Cheer team has to defend its championship crown against new challenges.
‘Scream’ (UAE cinemas): Fans of the original slashes franchise are in for a treat as Ghostface returns to haunt Woodsboro. The new movie is set 25 years after the first streak of murders that shook the quiet town. Now, a new killer wears the mask and targets a group of teenagers. The movie brings back the original cast of Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell and more.
‘The Journalist’ (Netflix): This TV adaptation of the award-winning 2019 Japanese movie of the same name tells the story of Anna Matsuda, a prominent investigative reporter known for exposing issues in society. When she starts looking into a controversy involving public land being sold at a subsidised rates, it is revealed that some big government names are involved.
‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (Amazon Prime Video): Curl up on the couch with your kids to catch the fourth and final adorable instalment in the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ franchise. In the latest movie, Van Helsing’s new invention called the ‘Monsterfication Ray’ accidentally turns Drac and his monster friends into humans, and Johnny into a monster. Drac and the pack have to find a way to reverse these changes before it becomes permanent.
‘For Zeko’ (UAE cinemas): Zeko, the only child from a dysfunctional family, has won a chance to compete in a contest for smartest kid in the country. Filled with hope, the whole family sets out on a two-day road trip.
'Super Sharanya' (UAE cinemas): This Malayalam movie, starring Anaswara Rajan and a clutch of young talents, is all heart. Anaswara plays the title role of an engineering student in an engineering college and the film chronicles her quarter-life crises. This slice-of-life drama filled with youthful talents will take you back to your own fun college days.
'Atrangi Re' (UAE cinemas): If you haven't had a chance to catch up on a complex romantic drama featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar then this could be your last chance to watch it on the big screens in the UAE. Director Aanand L Rai's love stories are never straight-forward and uncomplicated, and this one doesn't stray from his usual tropes. But with Khan and the two actors' compelling performances, this film is a good one-time watch.
'83' (UAE cinemas): Even if you are not a fan of cricket or Bollywood, this is one sports biopic based on the life of Kapil Dev that will win over your hearts. Actor Ranveer Singh breathes life into the times of iconic Indian cricketing captain Kapil Dev and makes this underdog tale of Indians winning the World Cup a must-watch. There's a generous helping of drama, cricket, and all things in between.
'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' (Zee5): Whacky comedies based on the life of royalty is always rich. KBS delivers what it says on the tin. Actors Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, and Kritika Kamra form this fabulous quartet of siblings who are all vying for the crown. There's a lot of fun to be had and what's not to love about a group of bickering siblings?
