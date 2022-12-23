Weekend watchlist: 10 TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood to check out
‘Glass Onion’, ‘Cirkus’, ‘Kaapa’, ‘Connect’ and other recommendations to enjoy
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix): Filmmaker Rian Johnson weaves mysterious magic against in this movie with detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) at its centre. In this sequel, the detective travels to a lavish private estate on a Greek island to investigate a death. The film also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and more.
Image Credit: AP
‘Alice in Borderland’ (Netflix): Season two of the hit Japanese show is out and sees its characters playing even more dangerous games. In the first season, we met Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) who are stuck in the Borderland and must play a series of games and win cards to return to the real world.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Al Kameen’ (Starzplay): Based on true events, this Emirati action movie directed by Pierre Morel follows the story of three UAE soldiers awaiting salvation when their armoured vehicle is attacked by heavy enemy gunfire and becomes trapped in a remote canyon. Their only hope is a daring rescue mission plotted by their commander.
Image Credit:
‘Get Out’ (Amazon Prime Video): In the mood to revisit this creepy and brilliant film over the weekend? The box office hit, from director and writer Jordan Peele, centres on a young African American man Chris Washington (played by Daniel Kaluuya) who visits his white girlfriend’s hometown, only to realise that something is amiss.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Cirkus’ (UAE cinemas): Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is back with a zany entertainer where he plays a double role for the first time. The story follows twins who are adopted by two different families in different cities. By chance, one of the twins visits the city where his brother runs a circus.
Image Credit: Twitter
‘Kaapa’ (UAE cinemas): Malayalam superstar Prithiviraj stars in the gory thriller about rival gangs in Thiruvananthapuram and the bloody gang wars they wage in order to gain control over the city.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Connect’ (UAE cinemas): If the trailer is anything to go by, this movie is definitely going to be a favourite with horror film buffs. Nayanthara stars as a mum whose daughter starts to behave strangely. They’re in the midst of a national curfew, so she seeks help from a pastor (played by Anupam Kher) online.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins reprises her role as the marketing exec from the US who is making her way through life in Paris. In the new third season, she has to navigate a love triangle and hurdles in her career.
Image Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX
‘Cinderella’ (Amazon Prime Video): Singer Camila Cabello stars in this musically-driven retelling of the classic fairytale. In it, a young woman with big dreams is treated poorly by her step-mother and step-sisters. However, she gets a little help from her fairy godmother, and the rest is history!
Image Credit:
‘Hot Fuzz’ (Netflix): Director Edgar Wright weaves magic with this comedy that will leave you in splits. Police officer Nicholas Angel is the best man in the force. However, he’s maybe TOO good, so his superiors transfer him to a secluded village. As he tries to adjust to rural life, a series of strange events take place and Nicholas gets on the case.
Image Credit: Rogue Pictures