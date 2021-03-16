1 of 9
Another Bollywood movie is skipping theatres and eyeing web glory. It was announced that Abhishek Bachchan-led ‘The Big Bull’, produced by Ajay Devgn, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8 and the teaser for the drama is out now, promising an intriguing tale of deception. The movie is loosely based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s involvement. A number of projects will be heading to web this year, and here are some of the movies we can’t wait to watch...
‘Paglaitt’: Sanya Malhotra plays a young widow who can’t seem to be sad after her husband’s sudden death, which occurs a few months into their marriage. The trailer for this dark but interesting comedy released on March 16 and sees the character Sandhya set out on a path of self-discovery while dealing with a joint family. Release on Netflix on March 26.
‘Silence... Can You Hear It?’: Manoj Bajpayee stars as an angry police officer in this thriller directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. In it, ACP Avinash is called in to investigate the murder of Pooja, the daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary. Premiering on Zee5 on March 26, the movie also stars Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai.
‘Bombay Rose’: The only animated movie on this list, ‘Bombay Rose’ is an award-winning film about a woman who escapes child marriage and works as flower seller. She eventually meets a young man, but must choose between her family and love. The movie is meticulously hand-painted and is based on true events. ‘Bombay Rose’, directed by Gitanjali Rao, is out now on Netflix.
‘Toofan’: The poster and trailer for ‘Toofaan’ was recently released and sees actor Farhan Akhtar return in a new avatar. He plays is national-level boxer in the sports drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and has buffed up for the role. Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal also star in the movie set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.
‘Haseen Dillruba’: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane star in this murder mystery co-produced by Aanand L Rai. Not much is know about the movie helmed by Vinil Mathew, but according to reports, Pannu will play a woman who wants to live a life right out of a novel. However, she becomes involved in the murder of her husband. It will release on Netflix.
‘The Disciple’: There’s good news for those who have eagerly awaited a chance to watch ‘The Disciple’, a movie that won best screenplay at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival. The Marathi-movie directed by Chaitanya Tamhane will released on Netflix this year. The acclaimed film is about classical musician Sharad Nerulkar who has devoted his life to following in his father’s footsteps. However, he faces a crisis as the years go by.
‘Sardar Ka Grandson’: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are set to bring the romance in this film that will release on Netflix this summer. Kapoor’s character returned from the US and is prepared to go to any lengths to fulfil the wishes of his sick grandmother, played by Neena Gupta.
‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’: Ajay Devgn will spearhead this film about Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who, with the help of his team and 300 women from a village in Gujrat, reconstructs an airbase that’s damaged in a war. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar this year.
