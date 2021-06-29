1 of 16
Actress Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to getting into the beauty businesses. Trade journal Women’s Wear Daily made the announcement on June 28 that the ‘Black Widow’ actress would partner with Najafi Companies for the as-yet untitled brand set to launch in 2022. It’s unclear what kind of beauty products would come out of this venture, which is cofounded by entrepreneur and beauty executive Kate Foster. Here are other celebrities who’ve ventured into make-up and skincare
Kanye West’s tryst with the fashion world is well known. His iconic collaboration with Adidas — Yeezy — routinely leads to lines outside stores in anticipation of the latest sneaker launch. The rapper is reportedly set to expand the Yeezy line into make-up and skincare. However, it’s unclear when this would materialise.
Despite a recent Forbes article disputing her billionaire status, it’s easy to see how well Kylie Jenner, 22, has done for herself with Kylie Cosmetics. When Jenner launched it in 2015 with her own money, she was just selling lip kits — a set of a liquid lipstick and lip liner. Little did the young reality TV start know she was changing history. Now, Kylie Cosmetics sells lipsticks, eye shadow palettes, blush and more and is valued at a whopping $900 million.
Not one to be left behind, Kim Kardashian West launch her own make-up line after doing a lip kit collaboration with half-sister Kylie Jenner. KKW Beauty kicked off in 2017 with its own starter product — a highlight and contour stick to mimic Kardashian West’s chiselled features. Like Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty harnessed the power of social media to do her sales for her, and her sticks sold out in no time.
Lady Gaga’s beauty brand Haus Laboratories launched last year with a very Gaga-esque line-up of provocatively named lip liners, all-over shimmer colours and glosses. “This isn’t just make-up. It’s a battle. A battle for your life. And I hope this make-up inspires you as much as make-up did when I fell in love with it and it helped me discover myself,” Gaga wrote on Instagram when the brand launched.
Rihanna broke new ground with the 2017 launch of her brand Fenty Beauty. It released 40 shades of foundation (it has now gone up to 50), setting a trend for the rest of the make-up industry. The chart-topping singer and fashion icon was vocal about wanting to create an ultra inclusive line that everyone could use — as reflected in her marketing and advertising. Now, the brand also features eye shadows, lipsticks and bronzers.
Long before Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty released a make-up line that celebrated a variety of skin tones, Iman Cosmetics was fighting the good fight for women of colour. Founded by Iman, the iconic Somali-American model and wife of late singer David Bowie, the brand at its core caters to those with darker skin tones, offering foundations and concealers, apart from lipsticks and blush.
‘Black-ish’ actress Tracee Ellis Ross launched a hair care line in 2019 called Pattern Beauty that is a celebration of a variety of hair textures — from curly to coiled — and one that especially caters to Afro hair. “Don’t feel the need to ‘tame’, ‘control’ or ‘stifle’ your curls & coils. Let them free,” a message on the website reads. Products include shampoos and conditioners, apart from satin hair scrunchies, brushes and other tools.
Model Miranda Kerr’s entire line of products are certified organic and free of ‘toxic ingredients’. Kora Organics, founded by the former Victoria’s Secret model in 2009, is made in her country of Australia and the skincare comes highly recommended by beauty editors and bloggers alike. Her brand’s face oils and masks are often seen gracing Instagram and magazine pages.
When Jessica Alba became a mum in 2008, she was inspired to release a line of non-toxic home and baby products under a brand called The Honest Company. Her empire ventured into beauty in 2015 and has stuck to the same principles as its original brand — creating safe products free from potentially harmful chemicals — while developing cosmetics that are mainstream, not ridiculously overpriced and for the everyday make-up lover. Its line features lipsticks and foundations, apart from skincare and bodycare.
Wellness and sustainability come together for actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s beauty line, Goop by Juice Beauty. It’s a small line of products — a balm cleanser, a face oil and moisturiser, among other things — and comes with a Hollywood-level mark-up (the Replenishing Night Cream sells for $140 — ouch!). For some, it might be reassuring to know that the products are made in collaboration with popular but niche organic skincare brand, Juice Beauty. It’s the real stuff!
Actress Drew Barrymore brings her chirpy, free-spirited vibe to make-up brand Flower Beauty. Founded in 2013, Barrymore knew from the start that she wanted to keep prices low and put more effort into formulating good quality products. “I think no matter what your personal economics are that every woman deserves to feel good about herself. And more expensive formulations just work better, so we adjusted our margins and spent more money on formulations than on marketing and advertising and we crossed our fingers that the consumer would find us,” the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.
Actress Sunny Leone’s make-up line Star Struck was inspired by her need to get up and out the door within 30 minutes. The mum-of-three told Gulf News: “I need to shower, change, do my hair and put on my make-up within 30 minutes because I have to drop my kids to school and we can’t be late. So I want to create products that are quick to apply and look amazing. That’s what matters to any working mothers on the go.” Leone’s brand features affordable lipsticks and eye and complexion products.
Katrina Kaif’s make-up brand, Kay Beauty, was created in 2019 and the star says she dreamt of the idea two years prior. All the products — from lipsticks and nail polish to face powders and eyeliner — come with an aesthetic ‘K’ monogram. Like the Jenner-Kardashian clan, Kaif has used her immense social media platform to promote her line, also roping in influencers to try out and review her products.
Actress and singer Selena Gomez is gearing up to release her line of make-up — Rare Beauty — this summer. In a video promoting the collaboration with Sephora, the star is seen playing around with various products and testing out lipsticks. She says in a voice-over: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us to all stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our own uniqueness.”
Fashion icon and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham released her own make-up and skincare line in 2019. Victoria Beckham Beauty features — in that inimitable Victoria style — gorgeously packaged eye shadows, lip liners and tints, facial serums and more. Every item looks sleek and refined, with a price tag to match. If you’d like more of the star, let’s not forget her chic clothing line.
