Photos: Sharjah reopens cinemas, gyms, private beaches and pools
Sharjah has reopened its cinemas, private beaches, gyms, parks & pools from June 24
1 of 14
Sharjah has resumed economic and tourism activities with 50 per cent capacity from Wednesday, June 24. The critical post lockdown second stage includes opening of cinemas, private beaches and fitness clubs for both men and women, children's game rental facilities, online games centres and Internet cafes, water bike rental facilities, sports facilities and establishments, and parking services. Public beaches have not been opened yet. Above: VOX cinemas at City Centre Sharjah welcoming customers.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 14
The reopening is in keeping with a set of preventive measures that the Sharjah municipality has outlined to regulate the entry of the public and provide a safe environment for them in all the leisure facilities. Pictured: A man works out at a gym in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
3 of 14
Following the directives of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah andd Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the emirate has stepped up the reopening of various vital sectors allowing 50% capacity with all the necessary preventive and precautionary measures in place to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 14
Children play at Al Majaz Splash Park
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
5 of 14
Safety precautions are in place as jet ski rental shops re-open at Al Mamzar
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 14
Families at Al Majaz Park
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
7 of 14
Movie buffs at VOX cinemas inside Sharjah City Centre
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 14
Children play at Al Majaz Splash Park
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
9 of 14
A young child with his father enjoying jet skiing
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
10 of 14
Families at Khalid lagoon, Al Majaz
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
11 of 14
A child beats the heat at a swimming pool
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 14
Fitness fanatics work out at a gym
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
13 of 14
Visitors at a Jet ski rental shop at Al Mamzar
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14 of 14
Children play at Al Majaz Splash Park
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News