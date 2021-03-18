1 of 15
Here we go! After months of pandemic delays, Nintendo's first ever theme park, featuring a "Mario Kart" ride in a real-life Bowser's Castle, opened in Japan on Thursday to delighted fans.
A restaurant staff member holds a sign reminding visitors of preventative measures in place against the COVID-19 at the Super Nintendo World.
The attraction, whose bright, block-like surroundings are straight out of the classic "Super Mario" games, is part of the existing Universal Studios Japan amusement park in the western city of Osaka.
"We perfectly recreated the world of the game.... You'll find life-sized piranha plants and Bowser, and you'll see what it is like to be Mario," said Ayumu Yamamoto, USJ's marketing communication manager.
"It took almost a year longer than we had expected to open this place, and we are really glad," he told reporters at a preview on Wednesday.
The new zone called "Super Nintendo World" had originally been expected to draw big crowds last year ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was also postponed by the coronavirus.
Fans walk through the underground level of the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.
A fan interacts with items at "Piranha Plant Nap Mishap" at the Super Nintendo World.
A fan looks on at "Koopa Troopa POWer Punch" at the Super Nintendo World.
I'ts launch was pushed back to February, and then delayed again as Japan's government declared a state of emergency in early 2021 to curb spiking cases.
Music from the popular Mario games plays throughout the park and a smartphone-linked wristband allows visitors to collect virtual coins by punching blocks, just like the Italian plumber.
Augmented reality goggles attached to a plastic red visor are used in the "Mario Kart" ride, one of the park's main draws that promises to bring the racing game to life.
Fans wear themed augmented reality goggles for the "Mario Kart" ride.
Fans told AFP they were thrilled about the much-anticipated opening of the park, which cost more than 60 billion yen ($550 million), according to USJ.
Similar areas are planned at Universal Studios parks in Orlando and Hollywood.
