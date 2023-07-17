1 of 8
Actress-producer Margot Robbie has given an insight into what makes Barbie Land and said that women Barbies run everything there. 'Barbie' releases in the UAE this week.
Image Credit: insta/margotrobbieofficial
2 of 8
Ask her about what drew her to the film, she said: "Barbie is such a huge and globally recognised brand with so much nostalgic connection for people. Making a Barbie movie was an amazing opportunity, one we thought we could do something really special with if we could approach it in an unexpected, surprising and clever way." Above: London embraces the iconic pink vibes as 'Barbie' movie makes its European premiere.
Image Credit: @WarnerBrosUK
3 of 8
Delving further and unraveling the world of Barbie, Robbie says: "It's simple: you got a car, you got a house and then you got a Ken and that's the fun of this world, Barbie Land. It's kind of a flipside of the real world where men are in charge. In Barbie Land it’s the opposite, women—Barbies—run everything." Above: Ryan Gosling with Margot Robbie.
Image Credit: insta/ ryangoslinguk
4 of 8
"We can all see each other—all the Barbies own their own Barbie DreamHouses, and when they wake up in the morning, they can wave at each other, totally see each other because there are no walls, and they love it, there is no embarrassment."
Image Credit: insta/margotrobbieofficial •
5 of 8
Talking about getting into the Barbie mindset and the look, she said: "Getting dressed is part of Barbie's perfect day. Barbie wakes up in her bed, waves at the Barbie next door, she brushes her teeth, has a shower and then goes to her magic wardrobe to get her outfit for the day. She opens the doors and all she needs to do is look at it, give a spin and 'poof' it’s on her body." Above: The Barbie film had a pink makeover of London's renowned landmarks in celebration of the movie's European premiere. The London Eye, Tower Bridge, Trafalgar Square, and OXO Tower were among those bathed in pink light.
Image Credit: @TheLondonEye
6 of 8
"Then when she walks off, her outfit for the next day is sitting in the wardrobe behind her. You’ll notice a lot of Chanel, Barbies like Chanel! I've got some great Chanel outfits in the film that I got to wear. The mentality with Barbie is that she has all the accessories—there’s always a hat or bow and earrings and jewelry."
Image Credit: insta/ margotrobbieofficial
7 of 8
"The jewelry is big in the way it would be on a doll: big plasticky necklaces and earrings. Hats are never for protection from the sun, they're just another accessory, along with bags and shoes and all of it! It was really fun."
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
8 of 8
Robbie gives costume designer Jacqueline Durran alot of credit for ensuring everyone aced their looks in Barbie. "Our costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, was incredible; her approach to the arc of the film is subtle and maybe not something you’ll notice on first watch, but I think if you read this and then watch the film, you’ll see this evolution chronologically through decades of Barbie fashion."
Image Credit: insta/margotrobbieofficial