1 of 10
Airbnb is once again offering Barbie fans a chance to stay in a life-size re-creation of the iconic doll's dreamhouse "- this time for free.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
The oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California, was listed briefly in 2019 by Airbnb as part of Barbie's 60th anniversary.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
It has been renovated in pink and is back among the homestay rental company's offerings to promote the upcoming Warner Bros. movie about the iconic Mattel Inc. doll.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
The company is offering two one-night stays "- on July 21 and July 22 "- built around Barbie's boyfriend Ken, whose room features his "awesome wardrobe" to help guests channel their "inner cowboy."
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
The Greta Gerwig-directed movie opens July 21.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
Guests will also "have the opportunity to live in technicolor" by learning "a line dance or two on Ken's outdoor disco dance floor" at the mansion.
Image Credit: Airbnb
7 of 10
"All stays will be free of charge because Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse after all, Ken's thing is beach, not math!' Airbnb added.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters