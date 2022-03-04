1 of 7
CHARLIE COX: This English actor is best known for playing masked vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) media franchise, appearing in Netflix shows ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders’. Most recently, he starred in 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. He will attend on March 5. Photograph sessions cost Dh230, while autograph sessions cost Dh210.
Image Credit:
2 of 7
NATHALIE EMMANUEL: This actress gained fame played the beloved character Missandei in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’. She has also starred in two ‘Maze Runner’ movies and several ‘Fast & Furious’ films. She will attend on March 4 and 5. Photograph sessions are Dh150 and autograph sessions are Dh130.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
MICHAEL ROOKER: The actor is best known for playing the hilarious blue character Yondu Udonta in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. He has also played roles in video games such as ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’. He will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions are Dh150 and autograph sessions are Dh130.
Image Credit: Marvel Studios
4 of 7
KEVIN CONROY: Get up close and personal with the man who has voiced Batman in more than 30 projects, including movies, TV shows and games, since 1992. He will attend on all three days. Photograph sessions are Dh100 and autograph sessions are Dh80.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
CHARLES MARTINET: Here’s another famous voice actor to catch. Martinet has worked with Nintendo since 1994 and has been the voice of game characters Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Toadsworth, Metal Mario, Shadow Mario, Mini-Mario Toys, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi and Baby Wario. He will attend on all three days. Photograph sessions are Dh100 and autograph sessions are Dh80.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
BARRY KEOGHAN: This Irish actor’s last major outing was as Druig in Marvel epic ‘Eternals’. He also makes an appearance in the new ‘Batman’ movie as the Joker. In the past he has starred in ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’. He will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions cost Dh230, while autograph sessions cost Dh210.
Image Credit:
7 of 7
MING-NA WEN: This Chinese American actress is known for being the voice of Disney’s animated movie ‘Mulan’ and as the voice of Aki Ross in the animated film ‘Final Fantasy’. Wen has also starred in TV shows ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (2021–2022). She will attend on March 5 and 6. Photograph sessions are Dh150 and autograph sessions are Dh130.
Image Credit: Supplied