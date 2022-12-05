1 of 9
Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share photos from her trip to Dubai this weekend. Based on her photos, the actor spent her time on a yacht and enjoyed water sports. In the first top-angle picture, Priyanka was seen dressed in a bright yellow swimsuit enjoying the waves and sun while laying on the floor of the boat.
Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra
In the second photo, Priyanka posed for the camera with a glass in her hand. Along with the pictures and video, she wrote, "Weekend vibes ."
Image Credit: insta/ priyankachopra
She shared a selfie of herself in a pink striped dress and a pair of sunglasses along with a beautiful backdrop.
Image Credit: insta/priyankachopra
In a white printed outfit, 'Mary Kom' star also shared this photo of herself with a falcon sitting on her arm. The actor also posted a video of herself enjoying a ride on a jet ski.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a regular visitor to Dubai, also posed with her friend on a yacht. Both were clad in white.
Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra
Chopra was seen posing against a postered wall while wearing a printed co-ord set.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
Earlier this week, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the Saudi film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cape along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.
Image Credit: insta/
The 40-year-old actor earlier walked the red carpet at the film festival in a sheer beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel', produced by Russo Brothers.
Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra
In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.
Image Credit: Insta/