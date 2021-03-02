1 of 11
Other than his dance skills and killer body, there's not much fans know about Tiger Shroff. We compiled some lesser-known facts about the ‘Heropanti’ actor in celebration of his birthday. He turned 31 on Tuesday.
Tiger's name was originally not 'Tiger': Jackie Shroff’s son's birth name is Jai Hemant Shroff. In an interview with a news portal, his dad reportedly said that as a kid Tiger would bite everyone, so they changed his name.
Tiger’s lineage is truly global. His grandmother, Jackie’s mother, is a Turk from Kazakhstan while his mum Ayesha's mother is from Belgium. Jackie's father Kakubhai Shroff is from Gujarat and Ayesha's dad was Bengali.
Tiger Shroff’s commitment to fitness is an inspiration to many people, including his own family members. His sister, an MMA fighter, once said he was the reason for her focus on fitness.
Tiger has famous friends – he’s known them from when he was a kid. ‘Baaghi’ co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger for instance share a close bond; in fact, Tiger once said he had a schoolboy crush on the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress.
Tiger’s first love isn’t acting, it’s sports, football in particular – scroll through his Instafeed and you’d find a happy Tiger hitting those goals.
Tiger’s got a tonne of favourite stars, but his most favourite is Aamir Khan. And Khan is impressed by Tiger too, so much so that he wanted to launch if him Bollywood. Failing that, Khan is the one who dropped trailer of his debut film, ‘Heropanti’.
Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, a picture of the actor with a bunny filter. "Happiest b’day the cassanova shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff," she wrote, referencing his latest single 'Casanova.'
Meanwhile friend and fellow actor Ananya Panday wrote alongside a photo post of them, "Happy bday!! I’ll try not to scare you with my hectic dance moves this year."
Katrina Kaif also wished Tiger via social media, and called him “superhuman”.
Celebrations were a muted but fun affair for Tiger, who was seen heading out for dinner with Patani, mum Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff.
