On the occasion of filmmaker Rhea Kapoor's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes to the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer.
Image Credit: Instagram/rheakapoor
Taking to Instagram, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her stories, "Happy birthday to my forever number 1 producer. Love you always."
Image Credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared some glimpses from Rhea's birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best I know."
Image Credit: Instagram/bhumupednekar
Actor Shehnaaz Gill wrote, " Happy Birthday @rheakapoor," followed by multiple kissing emoticons.
Image Credit: Instagram/shehnaazgill
Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "It's this queens birthday!!!! I hope you reach even higher heights this year, in film, in fashion, in being everything that you love and making everything that you believe in. You're unstoppable. And watching you makes the rest of us feel like we are too. Happy birthday."
Image Credit: Instagram/janhvikapoor
Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Rhee."
Image Credit: Instagram/shanayakapoor02
Actor Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback picture which he captioned, "Happy birthday fellow foodie."
Image Credit: Instagram/sanjaykapoor2500
Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love and Happiness in abundance."
Image Credit: Instagram/athiyashetty
Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy Birthday. Wishing you the best year ahead."
Image Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Ananya Panday wrote, " Happy birthday queen Rheeeee."
Image Credit: Instagram/ananyapanday
Rhea has a big project in the pipeline. She is one of the producers of 'The Crew' which will bring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon together on the screen.
Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor