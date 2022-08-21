1 of 10
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on August 20 — for the second time in just over a month — in a lavish ceremony at the “Good Will Hunting” star’s estate, US media reported.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 10
The A-list lovebirds already wed in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made it official again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck’s 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
5 of 10
Images posted by celebrity gossip site TMZ ahead of the wedding showed dinner seating being arranged on what appeared to be a large, covered dock, with a substantial barge for pyrotechnics floating nearby.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 10
The pair - he is 50 and she is 53 - first met on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli” in 2002. They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 10
“Bennifer” - the couple’s public nickname from their first highly publicized relationship - set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 10
Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April. Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, “On The JLo.” US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Lopez discussed her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she said.
Image Credit: REUTERS