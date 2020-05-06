1 of 10
Indian Captain Virat Kohli’s furry friend passed away today after 11 years being with him. Virat took to insta and posted … "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," Virat Kohli captioned the image. Anushka Sharma also posted an image on Instagram with Bruno and Virat Kohli. "Bruno RIP," Anushka Sharma captioned the picture with heart emojis.
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
2 of 10
Alia Bhatt is a proud mother of cats..! In this picture, Alia pretends to nap with her pet cat. During the extended lock down phase Alia has posted series of pictures on insta playing around, napping with, and cuddling with her three cats — Edward, Sheeba and Pica—in her Mumbai home.
Image Credit: social media
3 of 10
Disha Patani is spending her stay home time with her pets. She finds them her stress busters. Pictures dog Bella and cat Jasmine have been flooding the social media and her fans too just cannot get enough of the two.
Image Credit: Insta/dishapatani
4 of 10
Shraddha Kapoor shared a cute pictures of her pet dog Shyloh on his birthday from the quarantine. The Saaho actor took to Insta to share the pictures and wrote, “My little precious babu’s birthday today!!! Happy birthday Shyloh.” “Guys thank you fan clubs and all who have made such sweet edits today! Putting as many as I can in my story,” she added.
Image Credit: Insta/shraddhakapoor
5 of 10
Recently, Ananya Panday shared a post in which she was seen with her 'quaranteam'. She posted on insta: quaranteam 💘 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive. She is seen enjoying her home time with her cute pets. She has two dogs, Astro and Fudge.
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
6 of 10
The Morning Show actor shared a picture of her youngest son with her bulldog, Tennessee during self-isolation which she aptly captioned: 'At least we have dogs!'
Image Credit: Insta/reesewitherspoon
7 of 10
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been social distancing at home in LA with their pet Gino. The actress recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her German Shepherd. 'The Sky Is Pink' star captioned, saying, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman."
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
8 of 10
While TV entertainment is suspended as the pandemic continues, Ellen is keeping herself busy with her pooches. Ellen’s pets make regular appearances on her Instagram feed. She enjoys a snuggle with them.
Image Credit:
9 of 10
The former Spice Girl, shared a snap of her cuddling pet dog Fig on Instagram, with the cute pup looking a little nervous. Victoria posted 'Even our pets feel unsettled x Let’s take the time to show them love too x We love u Fig xxx' Victoria posted.
Image Credit: Insta/victoriabeckham
10 of 10
Famous singer Lady Gaga loves to hangout with her friendly canines and believes that talking to her dogs gets her the therapy she needs.
Image Credit: social media