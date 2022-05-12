1 of 18
Celebrity social media stalking can be quite an addiction, especially if your subject of choice is serial social media poster. But what happens when they go off the grid? Shilpa Shetty is the latest Bollywood star to go on a digital detox. Recently, Shetty uploaded a blacked out post, writing: "Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar 🙆🏻♀️." Guess that leaves her 25.3 million followers in a bit of a tizzy. Who will they follow next? Here is a list of bollywod and Hollywood stars who went on a social imposed social media sabbatical:
About a year after Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, the actress was seen laughing and smiling by a pool. The trolls came for her, making unkind remarks about Bedi. The actor didn’t rise to the bait, however, choosing to stay silent about the haters. Instead she wrote a post on ‘gratitude, growth and grace’, writing: "Always the intent and the attempt." Then she disabled comments on her pool pictures … we hope to enjoy some quiet, healing time in the swimming pool.
Fatima Sana Shaikh shared on Instagram on April 25, 2021 that she would take a break from social media. “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys,” she posted on her stories at the time. Around then, the actress had recovered from COVID-19 and was on the mend. However, she didn’t say what her break was for.
Actor Arjun Kapoor had decided to opt for a digital detox for some time. On October 18 last year, Kapoor took to Instagram Story and posted a note that read, “Time to disappear.” Kapoor’s post hinted at his break from social media. According to a trade source, Kapoor wants to give his full attention to his ‘Ek Villain Returns’ shoot. He is not the first star to take a step back from social media to get into a different frame of mind.
The coronavirus has prompted many celebrities to take a much-needed break from social media. ‘Sultan’ actor Amit Sadh took a break from social media as he feet uncomfortable sharing posts about his daily life at a time when people are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old actor uploaded a post on Instagram where he informed fans that he is leaving social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn’t feel right about spamming people with trivial posts. However, the star has since returned to the app.
In his earlier post, he also urged people to help those who are in need, especially daily wagers. Sadh ended his three-paragraph post by thanking fans and assuring them that he is not abandoning them. The actor also requested all his fans to take care of themselves, help the needy, give people salaries on time and be safe. Sadh had a busy 2020 as he featured in three films 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Yaara' and 'Operation Parindey', and two web shows 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and 'Avrodh'.
On his birthday, 'Lagaan' actor Aamir Khan also quit social media. In a post, he started by thanking everyone for their love and warmth on his birthday, and shared the news that he would be leaving Twitter and Instagram, adding that he would continue to communicate like earlier times. The 56-year-old also mentioned that his production house Aamir Khan Productions has started its new official page, which will henceforth keep everyone updated about him and his films.
The Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain announced her permanent social media exit in a post, but did not explain why she was making the decision. She also quoted Aamir Khan’s statement. Hussain assured fans that her team will continue to release news on social media channel about her upcoming projects.
Amid nepotism debates and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had also decided to quit Twitter to stay away from negativity and toxicity. Others like Zaheer Iqbal, Neha Bhasin and Aayush Sharma have also said goodbye to the micro blogging site.
The social media detox is apparent closer home, with Parineeti Chopra announcing her social distancing from social media amid the lock down period. She is one of the few B-Town stars who has not been posting her stay-at-home exploits like her colleagues. Pari has logged off from social media, announcing on her Insta page "Gonna take a much-needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me-time is needed and important. See you all on the other side (sic)," the actor wrote.
Yami Gautam does not feel the need to flock to social media amid lock down as she does not feel the need to put out tutorials, according to media reports. The actor strongly feels this is not the time to party or celebrate.
Pakistani Superstar Mahira Khan also announced her break from social media in April in 2020, saying she is taking a break from social media. "Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted. The actress, however, had an advice for fans. "In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul," she wrote.
Drew Barrymore. According to various media reports, the actress returned to social media in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So, I’ve been on a social media break for a while,” Barrymore wrote at the time alongside a series of memes. “I just haven’t known what to say... But here are some things my friends sent me that made me laugh this week, helping me remember the inventive comedy that lives in the wild world of social media.
After a social media hiatus Havana singer Camila Cabello was back in 2021. She posted a stunning picture of her self on Insta and explained her brief Social Media Break, was overwhelming. Camila began, "hello!!!! usually, when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!"
Few years backs , Selena Gomez took a break from social media in September 2018 after her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, married Hailey Baldwin at a New York City courthouse. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” Gomez wrote alongside a photo of herself on Instagram. “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.” She took a break for two years and spoke about how the experience was a was a positive one and that she was much more happier.
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who was a former actress and well known in the acting circuits had a popular social media and a lifestyle blog. But after her engagement to Prince Harry she deleted her entire social media accounts and prefers to be on a more official Instagram account with her husband Prince harry.
Ed Sheeran according to media reports revealed his New Year's resolution in early December 2019. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," the British songwriter wrote in an Instagram statement. "I've been a bit nonstop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read ... I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right." He previously took a social media break in 2016.
In June 2019, The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar announced a “break from social media” nearly after a month the series finale aired. “Before I go, I wanted to leave you with this: I used to think that the opposite of fear was courage. But I realized that the opposite of fear is actually love. Love is the opposite of fear,” he wrote on Instagram. “So if you’re feeling anxious, or panicky, or fearful- just focus on being the most loving, compassionate, and empathetic human that lives inside of you. Today when you are out and about- smile at a stranger, hold open the door for someone, help a friend or a loved one in need. Because when you become the epitome of love, when you truly become love itself, fear can no longer exist. I promise you this. With all my heart... good bye for now. #namaste.”
