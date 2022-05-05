1 of 11
This Eid, we saw a galaxy of Pakistani stars putting their best foot forward. Pastels and bright shades mingled with each other effortlessly. Here’s our top looks for this festive season. Above: Mariyam Nafees And Amaan Ahmed celebrated thier first Eid after marriage.
Eid Al Fitr celebrations make for merry photo-making moments. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor shot a little clip with their kids to wish their fans and well-wishers on the occasion. Khan, who is currently in Dubai to promote her new movie, posted the video along with a simple caption: ‘Eid Mubarak’.
"Eid Mubarak" , the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actress Maya Ali wrote. She pulled off a perfect look on Eid, wearing a pink and white outfit.
Newly-wed actor Saboor Ali looked lovely in red as she marked her first Eid with husband, Ali Ansari.
Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui channeled her inner diva by wearing an ivory tunic, with glasswork detailing, but what we love the most is the organza touches on the pants. Although the colour is muted and subtle the cut and the style adds a festive touch.
Meanwhile, Sana Javed was a vision in her turquoise blue attire. Her Rizwan Baig ensemble, is a major wardrobe inspiration. She wrote: “Obsessed with my outfit’’.
Twining wih her sister, the 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actress Mehwish Hayat posted "So good to be back home with family in time to celebrate Eid . It is so true, Home really is where mom is.. mashaAllah. Wishing everyone a very happy Eid xx," she captioned the post.
Mahira Khan chose a mint green sari with golden border, but the shining moment was not her sari but her candid pictures with her rumoured beau Salim Karim. According to reports, Mahira was enjoying an Eid dinner with her close friends. The sari has now gained a lot of popularity over the festive period and is a trending garment this year.
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and their son, Kabir, wished everyone on Eid as well. She wore a lovely sky blue number while her husband and son twinned in off-white salwar kameez.
Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir were the picture of elegance as they posed together for some cute Eid pictures, which their fans adored.
