Siblings always seem to have a love-hate relationship – you cannot live with them, and you cannot live without them. In all cases, they are also make the best teams. Here’s a look at Bollywood’s ‘power siblings’ making a mark in entertainment and fashion.
Image Credit: insta/ nupursanon
Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor are regarded one of the most elegant and stylish brother-sister teams for good reason. They consistently hit the mark when it comes to fashion, which distinguishes them from others in the field. Both actors have starred in highly acclaimed and financially lucrative movies.
Image Credit: insta/sonamkapoor
The third sibling, Rhea Kapoor, in the equation is always behind the camera.
Image Credit: insta/ rheakapoor
Siblings Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana have distinguished themselves in the profession with high caliber work. They started out in radio and television before transitioning to the big screen with the films ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Dangal’ respectively. The Khurrana brothers are currently two of Bollywood's most bankable and sought-after stars and are well-known for their multi-talented and witty personalities.
Image Credit: ANI Photo
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem make one of the most effective and undervalued teams in B-most town. Since making their professional debuts, they have consistently given outstanding performances. Together and separately, Huma and Saqib have created incredible movies, and they work hard to keep raising the bar.
Image Credit: insta/ iamhumaq
Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi always make for a stunning family snapshot when posing together. But the positive shift in their relationships happened after Sridevi's death, which made it imperative that the half-siblings connected on a personal level. Janhvi constantly mentions how much she values Arjun and Anshula's influence in her life. While half-sister Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak, Arjun Kapoor started out in Bollywood much earlier, in 2012.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor'
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are, without a doubt, the most talented brother-sister duo in Bollywood. After beginning his career as an art film director, Farhan Akhtar went on to become a well-known actor and musician. In the same vein as her brother, Zoya Akhtar started her career as a director. With box office successes and Filmfare award-winning movies such as Gully Boy, Zoya has cemented her place in the industry.
Image Credit: Insta/zoieakhtar
Half-siblings Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter are also both best friends. Shahid has made clear time and time again how much he values and adores his half-brother Ishaan. Ishaan and Shahid have acquired their acting prowess from their parents. Like his elder brother, Ishaan caught the attention of the bigwigs, debuting in 'Dhadak.' The young actor, also like his elder brother, won recognition for his dancing. The brothers are well-known for their close bond and have carved out their space in the industry.
Image Credit: insta/ ishaankhatter
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon give major sister goals, and look good together. Nupur, sister of Kriti Sanon, made her acting debut in a music video rather than a Bollywood movie. Alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Nupur made an appearance in B Praak's latest music video, Filhall, and she hasn't looked back since. Kriti, on the other hand, co-starred with Akshay in the blockbuster film Bachchan Pandey and has a packed calendar for the remainder of the year.
Image Credit: insta/ nupursanon