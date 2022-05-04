1 of 10
Karan Johar is one of the most influential personalities in Bollywood and has been directing films since 1998. As a producer and filmmaker, he has been an integral part of the paradigm shift in Bollywood’s approach toward film-making and the box office.
Johar shocked fans when he revealed on May 4 that his extremely successful talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which ran for six seasons, would not be returning for a new one. “I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning... Karan Johar,” he posted on Instagram.
The talk show where top celebrities shared exclusive gossip and intimate details about their personal lives has always been the talk of the town. In spite of the show’s closure, some moments on the show can never be forgotten. Here are some of the craziest controversies to take place on ‘Koffee With Karan’.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul: This infamous episode was taken off air including streaming platforms because of misogynistic comments against women. The two received a lot of backlash, followed by BCCI dropping them for a few games, after which they apologised.
Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism remark: The controversial actress made her first appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ alongside her ‘Rangoon’ co-star Saif Ali Khan in season five. It was in this episode, that she accused Johar of being a “flag bearer of nepotism,” leaving the ace director speechless. The other truth she confessed to was that the way people mocked her voice only made her improve her speaking skills. Apart from these, she also revealed that Shahid Kapoor was a moody co-star.
Deepika Padukone on Ranbir Kapoor: Padukone appeared on the show in 2010 with Sonam Kapoor. Both of them took digs at Ranbir Kapoor, making it one of the most controversial episodes. Padukone said Ranbir “needs to work on his boyfriend skills.” It was reported that Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were furious with the two actors.
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra: Enjoying a rivalry on the show, Kareena and Priyanka have always had a cold war every season, garnering plenty of views in those episodes. In the third season of the show, Kareena asked Karan, “Where did PC get that accent from?” The following season, Priyanka appeared on the show with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena’s ex at that time, saying, “I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend does.”
Anushka Sharma’s lip job: In 2014, Anushka appeared on the show with Anurag Basu, and fans immediately noticed something. Viewers pointed out that her lips had changed shape significantly and that she had had lip fillers. However, she initially denied the claims and said it was the result of make-up and a lip beautifying tool.
Emraan Hashmi on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor: Emraan Hashmi has made some bold claims on ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked the actor to say the first thing that came to his mind when naming certain actresses. For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Emraan said ‘plastic.’ As for Shraddha Kapoor, he said she should probably eat something.
Twinkle Khanna’s witty statement: Twinkle Khanna, known for her cheeky remarks, made a funny statement when appearing on ‘Koffee With Karan’. Karan asked Twinkle, “What does Akshay have that the Khans don’t?” She replied, “Some extra inches.” She said she was talking about his shoe size.
