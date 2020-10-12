1 of 11
As social creatures it’s tough to be isolated – even if it is for a good cause like not contracting the coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. From painting with kids to riding horses and more, these celebrities show us that nothing can stop the good times.
India’s highest-paid actress Deepika Padukone is learning another skill – how to play the piano. The musical secret was shared by her ‘Bajirao Mastaani’ co-star, husband Ranveer Singh during an Instagram Q&A interactive session with fans.
Padukone also posted a picture of herself playing on Instagram, along with a message about the importance of music.
Meanwhile Singh, if Padukone’s feed is anything to go by, spent most of his days relaxing, eating, sleeping, exercising and watching movies.
‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ star Kriti Sanon is a bit of a poet. She connected with fans over a poem she wrote.
The Hindi film industry’s most outspoken diva, 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines in the past few weeks with her tussle with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and several Bollywood actors, is also a pianist in the making. Kangana Ranaut uploaded a clip of herself playing the theme from ‘Love Story’ while under lockdown at her family home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
Ranaut has two new films up for release soon: 'Thalaivi' and 'Panga'.
The self-isolating period in India has seen a lot of artwork by Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their son, Taimur. This time around they worked on a bedsheet, using their hands to create a unique print motif. “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned her post.
Meanwhile, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has been spending her time doing what she loves – riding horses.
Following her passion, 'The Dishoom' actress has been taking riding lessons at the Amateur Rider’s Club, in Mumbai, and seems to be a natural at the reins. She will next be seen in the thrillers ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ (with Manoj Bajpayee), and ‘Attack’ (with John Abraham).
Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently announced they were having a baby! And earlier this year the fun duo decided to do a ‘quarantine’ haircut. "This is what quarantine does to you," says Kohi in a video of the incident. “Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife," Virat Kohli says in the video
