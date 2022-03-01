1 of 8
Indian singer and Padma Shri award winner Adnan Sami is set to take the stage at the Jubilee Stage on March 1 at 9pm. The popular Bollywood crooner is known for songs such as ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’, ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’ and ‘Lift Karadey’. Sami is a UAE regular, having performed her many times over the years.
Iconic Filipino sister due Toni and Alex Gonzaga will perform at the Jubilee stage on March 3 from 7pm. They will be joined by Filipino-German actor and singer Juan Karlos, known for his distinctive sound.
Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan will electrify the DEC Arena at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 3 at 8pm. Chauhan is known for being one of the most versatile singers in India and has sung many popular tracks in her decades-long career, such as ‘Beedi Jalaile’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Mere Haath Mein’, ‘Dhoom Machale’ and ‘Aisa Jaadoo’. Tickets to Chauhan’s concert at DEC Arena start from Dh50 and are available online.
Sri Lankan singer and rapper Yohani is heading to Expo 2020 Dubai along with the Channa Upuli Performing Arts Foundation and other local talents. The star, who gained viral fame with the track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, will take to the stage at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on March 5, at 5pm. Yohani is known for her unique blend of pop, R’n’B and hip hop.
Indian composer, singer and lyricist Ilaiyaraaja will grace the Jubilee Stage with a special, “once-in-a-lifetime concert” on March 5. Ilaiyaraaja, 78, is considered to be one of the greatest Indian musicians of all time, having composed more than 7,000 songs and film scores for more than 1,400 movies. Ilaiyaraaja will perform at the Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai, on March 5 at 9pm.
Following the postponement of their earlier concert, Filipino band Ben&Ben have confirmed they’re back and ready to bring their indie pop sounds to Dubai. The group will take to the Jubilee Stage on March 9 and 8.30pm with their heartfelt music and lyrics.
Iconic Iranian singer-actress Googoosh, whose career spans 60 years, will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 17. The cultural icon is one of Iran’s most popular entertainers and has performed all over the world.
Filipino legends Parokya Ni Edgar will perform on March 18 at 8pm on the Jubilee Stage. The band was formed in 1993 and have made a name for themselves with their blend of alt-rock, pop rock, funk and rapcore.
