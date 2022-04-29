1 of 12
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ (English): Magic returns to the big screen after a long wait. The newest movie in the ‘Harry Potter’ prequel series follows Professor Albus Dumbledore as he tries to stop dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from taking control of the wizarding world. In order to do so, he gets the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander and his team. The movie stars Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and more.
‘Runway 34’ (Hindi): Bollywood’s big release this Eid features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh as pilots who have to navigate a treacherous in-flight situation poor visibility that requires quick action. They safely land the plane but their ordeal isn’t over just yet. An aviation investigator (played by Amitabh Bachchan) then questions the pilots over their professional choices and tries to get to the bottom of the close call that the pilots experienced while in the air.
‘Acharya’ (Telugu): Father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, along with Pooja Hegde, star in this much-anticipated sociopolitical action movie that follows the story of a Naxalite who becomes a social activist that takes on the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple donations and funds. Many have been looking forward to seeing Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on the screen together. It’s written and directed by Koratala Siva.
‘Heropanti 2’ (Hindu): Where there is Tiger Shroff, there’s bound to be death-defying stunts, catchy music and some over-the-top heroism. That’s what audiences can expect from this sequel to the 2014 movie of the same name. In the latest flick, Shroff stars as a vigilante who is always trying to save others who are in danger. When he’s sent on a government mission to take down enemy forces, things take a turn for the worse and he is mistaken for the enemy troops’ leader. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.
‘CBI 5: The Brain’ (Malayalam): Veteran actor Mammootty reprises his role as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer in this intriguing movie. It’s the fifth film in the ‘CBI’ series and in this iteration, he and his team are assigned to investigate a series of grisly murders in their city. It’s touted as an investigative thriller and also stars Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Renji Panicker, Saikumar, Asha Sharath and more.
‘Fireheart’ (English): Vincent Cassel, Kenneth Branagh and Olivia Cooke are some of the voice talents for this inspiring animated movie that will get you all fired up. Set in New York City in 1932, the movie follows 16-year-old girl Georgia Nolan who has big dreams of being a firefighter, despite it not being an option for her at the time. When an arsonist starts setting fires in Broadway, and firemen start disappearing, Georgia finds her chance to make a difference. She disguises herself as a man and joins a group of firefighters trying to help out.
‘Memory’ (English): Action hero Liam Neeson returns to the genre along with actors Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci for this high-octane movie that’s a perfect watch for the big screen. The film follows the story of an assassin named Alex who is struggling with memory loss. He becomes a target after refusing to complete a job for a criminal organisation. As he tries to save himself, he finds it hard to recall who he can trust in this deadly situation. As will most Neeson movies, expect gun battles, stunts and drama galore.
‘Chandramukhi’ (Marathi): Actor Adinath Kothare plays politician Daulat Deshmane who is on the verge of becoming India’s Minister of Commerce. However, his extra marital affair comes to light and incriminating pictures of him with and dancer Chandramukhi are published in newspapers all over the country. The movie follows Chandramukhi’s journey as she shakes up the political world in Delhi.
‘Jana Gana Mana’ (Malayalam): Actors Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaranmoodu and Mamta Mohandas star in this thriller that revolves around the apparent rape and killing of a college professor and the violent aftermath as her loyal students fight to uncover the truth. Prithviraj plays police officer-turned-lawyer Aravind Swaminathan who seeks justice in the case that isn’t so black and white. Slowly, a underhanded political plot is revealed.
‘Dum Mastam’ (Urdu): Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan star in this movie that promises lots of drama, romance, comedy and more. The duo play childhood sweethearts who dream of a happily-ever after. They’re both seeking a career in the music industry and their path is full of speed bumps. Find out if they can get through this with their love for each other intact.
‘Ashbah Europa’ (Arabic): Lebanese-Egyptian singer and actress Haifa Wehbe stars as Lily, a woman who seeks a new life after leaving her husband, who she found out sold three of their six children. Over the years, tensions come up between the estranged wife and siblings.
‘Zombie Ala Janbi’ (Arabic): We love a good zombie movie and this one from the Arab world might have you in splits. It tells the story of a popular band who perform a party in one of the villages, when their car breaks down and a zombie appears. The band has to go through some comedic situations and survive.
