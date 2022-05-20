1 of 11
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, opted for a chic red gown on the third day of the event.
The ‘Padmaavat’ actor’s blazing red Louis Vuitton dress featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond neck piece, red lipstick, loads of mascara and a tied-up hairdo.
Earlier on Day 2, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, the actor donned a formal black outfit. There she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. “I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it,” she said.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, turned heads for the third time as well.
The actress saved her best look for Day 3 of the film festival as she graced the premiere of ‘Armageddon Time’, which stars Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.
For her recent red carpet appearance, the actress donned a dramatic pastel pink gown crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta. The intricately sculpted gown also featured a giant halo.
Hathaway too got social media buzzing thanks to her simple, white outfit that she wore for her first-ever appearance at the Cannes film festival. The actress wore a shimmery Armani Prive gown with sleek, straight locks and minimal make-up that highlighted her ageless beauty.
During the same premiere, Julia Roberts too made an appearance alongside Hathaway, Rai Bachchan and jury member Rebecca Hall. Dressed in all black attire, Roberts slayed at the red carpet as she rounded up her look with minimal jewellery and wavy tresses.
‘No Time to Die’ actress Lashana Lynch opted for a beautiful, metallic silver Dolce & Gabbana outfit that shimmered with sequins for the Trophee Chopard event at Cannes.
Fashion model Cindy Bruna brought some playfulness to the red carpet for the screening of the film ‘Armageddon Time’ in an elaborate tiered Giambattista Valli creation that was a tower of fluffy tulle.
