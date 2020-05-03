1 of 9
The coronavirus has prompted celebrities take a much-needed break from social media. The social media detox is apparent closer home, with Parineeti Chopra announcing her social distancing from social media amid the lock down period. She is one of the few B-Town stars who has not been posting her stay-at-home exploits like her colleagues. Pari has logged off from social media, announcing on her Insta page "Gonna take a much-needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me-time is needed and important. See you all on the other side (sic)," the actor wrote.
Yami Gautam does not feel the need to flock to social media amid lock down as she does not feel the need to put out tutorials, according to media reports. The actor strongly feels this is not the time to party or celebrate.
Pakistani Superstar Mahira Khan recently announced on twitter that she is taking a break from social media. "Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted. The actress, however, had an advice for fans. "In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul," she wrote.
Drew Barrymore. According to various media reports, the actress returned to social media in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “So, I’ve been on a social media break for a while,” Barrymore wrote at the time alongside a series of memes. “I just haven’t known what to say... But here are some things my friends sent me that made me laugh this week, helping me remember the inventive comedy that lives in the wild world of social media.
After a social media hiatus Havana singer Camila Cabello is back. She posted a stunning picture of her self on Insta and explained her brief Social Media Break, was overwhelming. Camila began, "hello!!!! usually, when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!"
Few years backs , Selena Gomez took a break from social media in September 2018 after her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, married Hailey Baldwin at a New York City courthouse. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” Gomez wrote alongside a photo of herself on Instagram. “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.” She took a break for two years and spoke about how the experience was a was a positive one and that she was much more happier.
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who was a former actress and well known in the acting circuits had a popular social media and a lifestyle blog. But after her engagement to Prince Harry she deleted her entire social media accounts and prefers to be on a more official Instagram account with her husband Prince harry.
Ed Sheeran according to media reports revealed his New Year's resolution in early December 2019. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," the British songwriter wrote in an Instagram statement. "I've been a bit nonstop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read ... I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right." He previously took a social media break in 2016.
In June 2019, The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar announced a “break from social media” nearly after a month the series finale aired. “Before I go, I wanted to leave you with this: I used to think that the opposite of fear was courage. But I realized that the opposite of fear is actually love. Love is the opposite of fear,” he wrote on Instagram. “So if you’re feeling anxious, or panicky, or fearful- just focus on being the most loving, compassionate, and empathetic human that lives inside of you. Today when you are out and about- smile at a stranger, hold open the door for someone, help a friend or a loved one in need. Because when you become the epitome of love, when you truly become love itself, fear can no longer exist. I promise you this. With all my heart... good bye for now. #namaste.”
