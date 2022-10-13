1 of 11
Married Indian women across the globe are fasting today as part of the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth. The fast is observed from dawn to dusk by women praying for the long life of their spouse. Of course with time, the celebrations have become grander as women dressed up in their ethnic best.
Image Credit: insta/ katrinakaif
2 of 11
Traditionally, they hold get-togethers marking the end of the fast. Bollywood movies have also tapped into this lavish ritual in their musicals and its major players have also observed fast off-screen too. Here’s a look at who’s observing Karwa Chauth this year – and who’s not. There are many new brides in Bollywood who are attempting to fast for the first time in their lives.
Image Credit: Insta/ imouniroy
3 of 11
Meet Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s favourite off-screen bride, but she may skip this year’s Karwa Chauth tradition since she is pregnant. A mum-to-be needs her nutrition after all. And since Alia and her mother-in-law share a warm bond, it’s no surprise that the latter was the first one to post a divine picture of Alia and her daughter Riddhima wishing them a beautiful Karva Chauth. "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans," she captioned the post.
Image Credit: insta/ neetu54
4 of 11
Katrina Kaif is also celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. Rocking in a red saree, Kaif posted series of pictures with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, “Pehla (first) Karva Chauth,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
Image Credit: insta/ katrinakaif
5 of 11
Mouni Roy marked her first Karwa Chauth after marriage. Sharing a number of photos of her henna, she wrote: . “Firsts are always special… Happy Karwa Chauth beauties.”
Image Credit: Insta/imouniroy
6 of 11
Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be in Los Angeles, but Chopra is a true desi at heart. She looked dazzling in a chiffon yellow sari, reminding us of those Yash Raj Film heroines. She accessorized her sunny look with an elaborate necklace. She captioned the image: “Sari, sari nights. Thanks Mannara for my sari!”
Image Credit: Instagram
7 of 11
Shibani Dandekar, who wore a traditional mangalsutra, shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth of her life with actor-husband Farhan Akhtar. Looking festive in a shimmering red outfit she captioned her post on Instagram: “Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love.”
Image Credit: insta/ shibanidandekarakhtar
8 of 11
Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. After courting each other for a long time, they took a plunge into marital life this February. The couple will also mark their first Karwa Chauth.
Image Credit: instagram.com/sheetalthakur/
9 of 11
Bipasha Basu is another pregnant star and therefore might skip this year’s Karwa Chauth rituals.
Image Credit: Insta/ bipashabasu
10 of 11
Actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth at producer Nidhi Dutta's home. Taking to Instagram, Tandon dropped several images and videos from the celebrations. In one of the clips, Shetty can be seen showing off her mehendi as Tandon smiles away. Tandon’s henna design had a special design – one that incorporated the names of her children, Rasha and Ranbir. "Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday ... that's what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts," she captioned the post.
Image Credit: insta/ officialraveenatandon
11 of 11
Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Friday to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor dropped a picture featuring Raj Kundra. She captioned the picture " MINE.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth..When he fasts for you too. Gratitude."
Image Credit: insta/