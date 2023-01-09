1 of 7
Farhan Akhtar is a man who wears many hats. From making his directorial debut with the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' in the year 2001 the audience has seen him in different shades. As he turns a year older today, let's have look at his multiple talents.
Image Credit:
2 of 7
Not only with his filmmaking, but Farhan has also impressed the audience with his amazing acting skills and fantastic singing. Not only with his filmmaking, but Farhan has also impressed the audience with his amazing acting skills and fantastic singing. Above: With his wife Shibani Dandekar.
Image Credit: insta/ faroutakhtar
3 of 7
Apart from acting and directing, he has lent his voice to chartbuster tracks like 'Senorita', 'Gallan Goodiyan', 'Atrangi Yaari', 'Manzar Naya' and many more.
Image Credit: insta/ faroutakhtar
4 of 7
On the acting front, Javed Akhtar's son has delivered a string of outstanding performances in films such as 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Toofan', 'Wazir', 'Karthik Calling Karthik', and 'The Sky is Pink' among others. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh and was declared a blockbuster hit.
Image Credit: INSTA/ faroutakhtar
5 of 7
He also marked his Hollywood debut with the hit web show 'Ms Marvel' in which he had a guest appearance. The show premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Image Credit:
6 of 7
On the directorial front, he has helmed critically-acclaimed films and commercial hits like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Lakshya', 'Don', and 'Don 2'. He will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with an upcoming female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. Above: With his sister Zoya Akhtar.
Image Credit: insta/ faroutakhtar
7 of 7
His weight loss transformation: Farhan, who represented a roadside bandit who hoped to be a professional boxer in 'Toofan', had to increase his weight from 69 kg to 85 kg. He then had to lose this weight and be at around 77 kg for his character. In a post by the actor, Farhan shows off toned abs in two photos while featuring a huge bulging paunch in a third picture. He captioned the post, "Ajju, Aziz, and Toofaan come in a variety of shapes and sizes. What an adventure it has been. 18 months of nonstop effort that was well worth every drop of sweat, every aching muscle, and every pound gained or lost." The actor is also great at getting into the skin of any character.
Image Credit: Insta/faroutakhtar