Aamir Khan, who is often called Mr Perfectionist for his unyielding work standards, turned 58 on March 14. Khan might have decided to take a break from facing the camera, but expectations from his fans remain high despite his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle . He made a rare public appearance and claimed that he was taking a sabbatical to focus on his family. He also added that he hasn’t done so in the last 35 years. "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids,” said Khan to Indian media.
Aamir Khan (left) and Kiran Rao (right). A lot has been going in his personal life. Khan divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002, and has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan - with her. He then tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. He later stunned fans when the couple announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement last year, the couple said they would continue to co-parent their nine-year-old son Azad. "Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife, and that’s why we decided to call it quits,” he told Indian media.
Above: Aamir Khan with his ex-wife Reena, and Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker. He also opened up about what went wrong. Khan told the regional news channel, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to."
The Bollywood superstar clarified in the same interview that he was not involved with Rao at the time of his marriage with Reena. He said, “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later”. He also clarified that his relationship with Kiran didn’t end because of someone else. “There was no one back then, there is no one now," he added.
Here’s a look at these little known facts of the actor with the Midas touch. He started young in showbiz with a stint in his uncle Nasir Hussain’s film ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ at age 8. But his first real brush with fame came in 1988 with the hit ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.
The actor has won many awards including three National Film Awards for his movies, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, and 3 Idiots. He had a Padma Shri bestowed upon him in 2003 and won a Padma Bhushan in 2010. His performance in Raakh earned him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category.
Aamir Khan is known to dive deep into his roles. He’s known for his acting skills and the lengths to which he’ll go to achieve his character. Khan’s put on and lost major amounts of weight for his roles, leading his family and friends to sometimes fear his commitment. Khan’s characters embody a large spectrum, from playing an alien (‘PK’) to a wrestler (‘Dangal’), his career has seen a varied number of films.
Did you know Aamir Khan has a house in Beverly Hills, California in the United States? The actor reportedly gifted this home to his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It is also worth noting that Beverly Hills is one of the poshest areas in the city.
Food at the Khans can be a tricky affair. In an interview with Indian media, his ex-wife, Kiran Rao once explained that either he’s on a strict diet or he’s bingeing. She said, "You never know which Khan you are going to get."
Aamir Khan doesn't only love movies. When he was in school, he used to love lawn tennis and took part in a few state-level championships.
