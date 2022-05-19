1 of 8
Love her, hate her but you simply can’t ignore Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, especially when the queen of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet gets ready for one more turn in the spotlight. This year, the Bollywood star has unveiled three distinct looks at the prestigious film festival so far and, predictably, the looks have drawn polarised views from fans, swinging between ‘Style Queen’ monikers and ‘disaster’. We break down her looks to see the hits and misses at this year’s event.
Image Credit: AP and Instagram.com/aishwarya_arb
Valentino power suit: With hot pink the colour of the season on red carpets that stretch from the Oscars to Cannes, the colour or the fact that it’s adorning an oversized power suit simply can’t go wrong. For her first appearance at Cannes, which wasn’t a red carpet affair, Rai Bachchan had her make-up on point as she struck a pose in this Valentino number, paired with matching platform heels and poker-straight hair.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/aishwarya_arb
While the outfit can’t be faulted, it appeared to drown out the actress just a tad, according to several comments on social media. But Rai Bachchan’s attitude, while facing the camera, simply made up for any faux pas.
Image Credit: Insatgram.com/aishwarya_arb
Dolce & Gabbana gown: Later that evening, Rai Bachchan swapped the suit for a fairytale ball gown that she wore to the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere, flanked by her L’Oreal family, including Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Katherine Langford and her bestie, Eva Longoria.
Image Credit: AFP
The black Dolce & Gabbana ball gown, embellished with 3D flowers, was a sight to behold, with Rai Bachchan gliding on the red carpet like she owned it.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Although, the dress appeared a tad creased and ill-fitted, the 48-year-old’s tresses and make-up elevated her overall look.
Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Razzle dazzle affair: The ‘Guru’ star let her hair down and swapped the gown for a pink glittering affair that hugged her curves, pairing it with an oversized balloon jacket for a private party hosted by the brand she represents. Joining Rai Bachchan at the party at La Petite Maison, Cannes, was a dapper Abhishek Bachchan in a tux and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, dressed in a pretty red dress.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/aradhya.bachchan/
The aww moment of the night came when Longoria made it a point to hug Aaradhya and spend some quality time with her friend’s kids. Just for that, Longoria earns brownie points with us.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/stories/alexandremaras/