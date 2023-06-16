1 of 10
It's not only television anymore. Major film projects are delaying or pausing production amid the Hollywood writers strike. Thousands of members of the Writers Guild of America walked off sets on May 1, demanding better pay, benefits and protections from artificial intelligence technology before they return. And things could get even messier: a union representing nearly all TV, film and radio actors in the country is weighing whether to join the writers on strike when its contract with studios expires at the end of June. The uncertainty has already thrown the entertainment industry into disarray, and more and more big productions are being put on ice. Here is an updated list of the biggest movies and shows affected by the strike.
'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' sequels: Disney has reportedly pushed back the release dates for several films in its "Avatar" and "Star Wars" franchises amid the WGA strike. James Cameron's "Avatar 3" will move to a 2025 release date, with "Avatar 4" coming in 2029 and "Avatar 5" in 2031, per the Hollywood Reporter. A pair of untitled "Star Wars" films will also be pushed back for a 2026 release. Disney didn't respond to a request for comment about whether the delays are because of the strike.
Marvel superhero projects: Disney also announced in mid-June that a number of its upcoming Marvel films, including "Captain America: Brave New World" and the next two "Avengers" films, would be pushed back. These movies join other delayed Marvel projects, such as the forthcoming Disney Plus show "Wonder Man" and the feature film "Thunderbolts." "Daredevil: Born Again," an upcoming Disney Plus television series, will be put on pause until the end of the WGA strike, too, Deadline reported this week. The Ryan Reynolds film "Deadpool 3" was actually moved earlier on Disney's calendar, from November to May of next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter, even though Reynolds can't improvise on set and must stick to the pre-strike script because of union rules. "Blade," the Marvel Studios vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali, is also set to be delayed because of the strike, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Blade was supposed to begin filming in Atlanta in June but has become the first big-ticket movie to be stalled.
'SNL' and late-night shows: The "Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" are off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement in the first week of the writers strike. "Saturday Night Live" will air repeats for the foreseeable future, Variety reported, citing an NBC statement. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on CBS will air repeat episodes because of the strike, the company said.
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight': The writers' room on HBO's upcoming "Games of Thrones" spinoff has been closed by the strike, co-creator George R.R. Martin said in a supportive blog post. "There are pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in La., and many in other cities as well. Get used to them," he wrote. "I expect they will be there for a long time."
'Abbott Elementary': Writers for the Emmy Award-winning show won't be working during the strike. Writer Brittani Nichols told Democracy Now! that the strike could affect how many episodes can be made for the show's third season.
'American Dad' and 'Family Guy': These two long-running Seth McFarlane creations will pause production until the WGA strike is over, according to Deadline. MacFarlane and his writing team will not resume work until a new deal is in place.
'Cobra Kai': Writers for Netflix's "Cobra Kai" also put down their pencils in May, with co-creator Jon Hurwitz saying, "These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary." Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
