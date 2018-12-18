I can empathise with her as I too had gone through a similar nightmarish time with the same company just a few months ago, waiting, waiting, and fuming while listening to cheerful tunes on the phone, the genre of music same as the one that plays in American hotels elevators. (If the American conglomerates that have made a foray into the humongous Indian market, wish to cheese off their customers they could try playing Himesh Reshammiya and his nasal-voiced songs as a music on hold track. The singer incidentally underwent vocal cord surgery and now sings in both a nasal and a low bass voice, which seems interesting).