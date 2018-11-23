It was never like this. Back when I was a little girl, I had tried my hand at planting some floral shrubs in our front yard. I watered them diligently. After a week or so, I had seen the glow of the very first flower — five beautiful tender pink petals with a lovely yellow spot in the middle. I had been smote by my gardening skills. “I have a good hand” — I had screamed in joy because, people in my village believed that, if you don’t have “the hand”, no plant would survive.