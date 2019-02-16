That song, however, was far-seeing. Although the lyrics may have been directed at politicians and challenged conservative social constructs, in the field of technology change was rife, too. We went swiftly from vinyl, record changers and large radios to transistors, audio cassettes, the Walkman and the compact disc — all in the blink of an eye. And to even consider where we are now, in the post-CD era, all in less than half an eye-blink, it’s mind boggling. Change is inevitable, but it’s the pace of change that leaves one staggered. However, as Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders sings in Hymn to Her, some things change, some stay the same. And that is true of toddlers. All of them, over the centuries, still go through the same developmental phases. That is, once toddlers find their feet they can’t wait to demonstrate how adept they are at covering distance. This usually involves moving further and further away from their parents. The other thing that hasn’t changed: The tired parent, exhausted from watching over said toddler.