Maybe I could be a councillor or some other low-level party member who does what little she can to make life a fraction easier for the people in her community. There are so many things that irritate me about politics in my home country that at other times I wish I could play a larger role in the decision-making process to strive to make a difference in people’s lives, both now and in the future. Because that is one thing that politicians seem to lack today; the idea of a future that exists past the next election.