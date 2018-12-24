The planning would start early. A visit to the market to buy raisins, dried fruits, butter, eggs and flour would be followed by a trip to the local baker to book a suitable date. Due to the sheer volume of cakes needed, it was not possible to bake them at home. So the help of a baker was sought to use his large oven, usually used for making bread. During the Christmas season, the baker is in demand. If dates were not booked in advance, there was the possibility that cakes would not be ready in time for the big day.