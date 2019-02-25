There it was, holding itself delicately on a thin, dry twig that peeped out of the otherwise healthy green plant. It was not new to my garden. They are visiting in dozens these days — all of them with their bright yellow beaks and sharp round eyes. Their dark brown bodies stand out against the bright green leaves. Yet, this little myna was different. It was hanging upside down and dangled sweetly for a few seconds before steadying itself and to take refuge in a tree nearby. I smiled.