A friend told me recently that she still talks every day to the mothers she leaned on when their now-10-year-olds were newborns. Some of them, she said, were people she knew beforehand, but this shared life event, unlike any other, accelerated their bond. I thought then of Steph, who introduced Cathy and me. She was only a casual acquaintance until we connected over being pregnant. She was so generous with her knowledge and time. She sent an enormous spreadsheet detailing all the things I needed to do and plan and buy before the baby came. Our friendship was solidified when I asked her what the frozen maxi pads on the list were for, and she calmly explained in great detail.