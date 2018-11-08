India was fortunate to have two outstanding men to steer the country as it approached its tryst with destiny. Both were groomed for high office by the wily Mahatma Gandhi who combined saintliness with hard-nosed realpolitik. Nehru with his public appeal and Patel the organiser par excellence were made for each other — the tempestuous philosopher prime minister and his dour, inscrutable and grand unifier who was his deputy, a man who could parse his words carefully and diplomatically to win over his opponents. Patel was a man of action, a deal-maker, a practitioner of the art of the deal rather than a man of ideas like his prime minister who frequently prevaricated. He was deputy only in name, for Patel was Nehru’s equal in more ways than one. There were similarities as well: Both were fiercely patriotic and conspicuous in their integrity and probity in public life. Historian Ramachandra Guha flags another interesting common likeness: Both had a daughter as their housekeeper, companion and chief confidante.