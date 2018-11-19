Over this glorious day of nothingness and everythingness, there has been one solitary interloper, away, on the east, heading south, shaped liked a tanker or a bulk carrier of some sort. Its appearance opens my mind to a range of questions: What does it carry? Where is it going? Who is aboard? Here, on the good ship Albayzin, we are cast together, a crew on a boat that unites us in commonality, in course, but we are all disparate of course and set on our own voyage in life.