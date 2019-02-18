You see, when you fill it with peanuts, the little birds, like red-breasted robins and greenfinches land and grab onto the wire mesh, and slowly eat their way through the feed. I swear that when it’s empty, they must be secretly watching me from their nests, waiting for it to be filled back up again. No sooner have I put peanuts back into it, and a series of chirps go up. I don’t speak robin nor greenfinch, but I swear they’re saying: “right lads, breakfast, lunch and dinner is served.”