In another development, social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Tinder is leading to a lot of couples separating as they make new friends and relationships in the virtual world. To counter that the Religious Affairs Ministry In Malaysia has training programmes for young couples to teach them not to marry early and prevent divorce. Unlike in the West, it is difficult to get divorced in India as the courts drag the cases for ages. Plus, in arranged marriages there is lot of bonding between the families and the women are afraid to break the tradition and separate. In fact, in certain parts of India, women pray and fast for their husband’s long life, which I thought was a very cute thing to do. That is the secret for a happy marriage.