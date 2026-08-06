Diosdado “Dado” Banatao, who died on Dec. 25, 2025, at 79, rose from poverty to become a Silicon Valley semiconductor pioneer. The Filipino engineer began school barefoot because his family could not afford shoes. In 1981, he helped develop a 10-Mbit Ethernet CMOS data-link control and transceiver chip. He later pioneered a single-chip graphics accelerator that made personal computers faster and more capable of graphical interfaces. At the time of his death, fis fortune was estimated at up to $2 billion.