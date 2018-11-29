The predominant risks are the potential impacts of the editing on other letters of the genome, which could induce diseases later in life even if they aren’t present at birth. Although the technology is promising, we don’t have the assurance that Crispr provides laserlike precision in editing. We know, for example, that certain important genes for suppressing cancer are particularly susceptible to unintended editing. The way we assess this risk is to sequence the genome before and after editing, to see whether changes were made in genes other than the target gene. But our ability to discern these changes is still rudimentary, and it is entirely likely that we will miss something. The fact that we may not have seen unintended mutations brought about by editing is by no means proof of their absence. With six billion letters in the genome that could be affected, the risk of unintended, “off target” editing is considerable and requires extensive scrutiny to understand and mitigate. That’s partly why editing the genes of human embryos is prohibited in the United States and banned in many European countries.