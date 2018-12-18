The Iran-EU relations quickly improved after this event due to the election of Mohammad Khatami, the reformist Iranian president. The August 2002 disclosures related to the existence of Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities, however, began one of the most complex international conflicts in the post-Cold War era. Several rounds of talks were held between Iranians and the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany), but US insistence on “zero uranium enrichment inside Iran” was a major obstruction for an agreement. The situation was well-defined by former British foreign secretary, Jack Straw. Speaking at a BBC panel in July 2013, he remarked, “We were getting somewhere, with respect, and then it’s a complicated story, the Americans actually pulled the rug from under Khatami’s feet and the Americans got what they didn’t want.”