When, on the White House lawn, in May 2010, an activist rabbi, one David Mesenoff, questioned Thomas on whether she “had anything to say to Israelis”, she responded with a few blunt observations, including this one: “Tell them to get the hell out of Palestine.” When this caused a brouhaha and she was accused of anti-Semitism, she shot back that she herself was a Semite, being of Arab descent. In a later interview on CNN, Thomas defended her comments, adding: “We have [in the US] organised lobbyists in favour of Israel. You can’t open your mouth. I can call the president of the US anything in the book, but you say one thing about Israel and you’re off limits.”