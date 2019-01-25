Palestinians are Palestinians, trust me on this one, whether they live in Israel, the West Bank, Gaza or, as victims of the brutal uprooting of 1948, in various diasporic locales in the Arab world and beyond, and they suffer the same — from rule of the gun as an occupied people in the former and from otherness as a stateless people in the latter. Recall how Palestinians in the media were dismissed in the 1950s as nameless, faceless “Arab refugees”. Yet, the more dismembered their homeland and the more assaulted their identity, the more adept they become at defining, projecting and maintaining their sense of peoplehood. And, as a reaction, the more heterogeneous Jews from Europe, the Middle East and Russia sought to become a homogeneous state, with a communal sense of reference, the more they concurrently sought to reverse that process. And recall here, equally, how in 1969, Golda Meir, the then Israeli prime minister, assured the world that “there’s no such thing as Palestinians”, thereby raising very serious doubts about the professional skills of her optometrist.