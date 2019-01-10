Syria’s crisis path has been convoluted at best; and it remains so today. The peaceful popular uprising ceased to be as foreign extremists began pouring into the country from all over the world. The Syrian crisis became a major source of polarisation in the region and beyond. Tens of armed groups, mostly with Islamist leanings, dotted the Syrian map. A number of countries provided financial and military support to some of these groups. So did Turkey, the United States and other western countries. By the end of 2012, the peaceful uprising had been replaced by a vicious armed rebellion whose agenda varied from that of the Syrian political opposition in exile.